Oak Bluffs: Programs for seniors

“It is not enough to know how to ride, you must also know how to fall” is a Mexican proverb according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Most appropriate at this time of the year, as May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for Fifth of May, an annual celebration. The date commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. This information was a good history lesson for me, as I previously had now idea what was being celebrated. So celebrate this day, and enjoy.

Has the forsythia ever been as beautiful as this year? I enjoy seeing the cheery yellow patches scattered in so many places throughout the Island. The roadside in front of Richard Morris’s residence on County Road in Oak Bluffs looks especially attractive, as the forsythia is enhanced by groups of various daffodils, tulips, and a lavender azalea. Thank you, Richard, for putting extra effort into the roadside for everyone to enjoy.

Although the Council on Aging is not open due to the pandemic, there are still many programs offered to help seniors in all areas. If you have any questions on how to gain access to any of these programs or to pick up supplies, please call Rose at the Center at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. The 2021 senior bus passes are available at the center for $40 for seniors 65 years and older for the calendar year Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. At the Oak Bluffs Center they are working collaboratively with Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard’s home safety modification pilot program. Participants must be 65 or older, and will pay on a sliding scale based on income qualifications.

The Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living is offering a Zoom caregivers support meeting every Friday morning at 10 am. Please call Leslie at 508-939-9440 for additional information and/or support.

We are so sorry to report that Peter Herrmann, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk, died suddenly on Tuesday at the age of 75. Peter was the quartermaster for the VFW in Oak Bluffs, and the beloved husband of Sandra J. Herrmann, the loving father of Valerie Kryla (Craig) and Kristy Herrmann, and the caring grandfather of Darien, Dylan, and Emily. Peter was very involved in the arrangements for many of the Veterans Day and Memorial Day observances, as well as military funerals throughout the Island. He will be missed by family and friends

Another Island resident, Elizabeth Hoyle (Penney) Daniels, died peacefully at her home, Sea Pines, in Oak Bluffs on April 13. She was 96. Betty was active in the Friends of the Oak Bluffs Library and the Trinity Methodist Church. She will long be remembered for her faith, unfailing optimism, and belief in the fundamental goodness of others. She is survived by her sister Barbara Hoyle of Oak Bluffs. Betty always kept me informed of events involving her church and other town happenings. Sincere condolences to her family and friends.

Please don’t forget that the annual Oak Bluffs town meeting will be held on Saturday, May 15, at noon in the Tabernacle in the Campgrounds. Please wear a mask; this area is most appropriate for social distancing.

We send birthday smiles to Skip Campos on May 9, and Fred Hall Jr. and Todd Alexander on the 5th. We remember Marilyn Rebello on May 7. Big smiles to Andy and Kathy Farrissey on May 6, as they observe their wedding anniversary.

