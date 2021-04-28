Poet’s Corner

Earth Day Omelette in a Broken World
By Tain Leonard-Peck
Celebration paradoxical
proclaimed through electrical means
oil-fueled, embraced
by televisions
radios, magazines, et al.
Every act of obeisance
to terrestrial mother
poisoned by stains
of plastics and coal.
Yet
Think
Wonder
The world, an omelet
black fumes, a smashed egg.
Through the dark arts
we fuel righteous acts,
a gas-fed truck
ports saplings to plant,
ravaged soils produce
minerals for phones,
computers, devices to learn
of our crimes and how to fix them.
Waters may foul
and winds may rot
but ever do we endeavor
to see them pure again.
Tain Leonard-Peck lives in West Tisbury, and is a poet, short story writer, playwright, actor, and model, as well as a competitive skier, sailor, and fencer. When he is not busy goatscaping, he is at work completing his first novel.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.