Poet’s Corner

Earth Day Omelette in a Broken World

By Tain Leonard-Peck

Celebration paradoxical

proclaimed through electrical means

oil-fueled, embraced

by televisions

radios, magazines, et al.

Every act of obeisance

to terrestrial mother

poisoned by stains

of plastics and coal.

Yet

Think

Wonder

The world, an omelet

black fumes, a smashed egg.

Through the dark arts

we fuel righteous acts,

a gas-fed truck

ports saplings to plant,

ravaged soils produce

minerals for phones,

computers, devices to learn

of our crimes and how to fix them.

Waters may foul

and winds may rot

but ever do we endeavor

to see them pure again.

Tain Leonard-Peck lives in West Tisbury, and is a poet, short story writer, playwright, actor, and model, as well as a competitive skier, sailor, and fencer. When he is not busy goatscaping, he is at work completing his first novel.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.