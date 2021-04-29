Steamship gets $8.4 million fund package

The Steamship Authority will get $8.4 million in additional pandemic relief funding from Uncle Sam. The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority will act as agent for the funds.

“The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), and the amount was determined by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) urbanized area formula funding,” a release states. “The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) is the designated recipient for those funds for the local region.”

The relief funds may prove especially useful in that the SSA gets no regular funding at the state or federal level and instead makes all its revenue from fare box collections.

“The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has been outstanding partners with the Steamship Authority since our inclusion in the National Transit Database program, and this agreement is another example of that,” SSA general manager Robert Davis said through a release. “Being able to access these funds will be a valuable resource to the Authority as it faces continued uncertainty due to the effects of the coronavirus on travel demands. I am grateful to CCRTA Administrator Thomas Cahir and his staff for their invaluable and ongoing assistance.”

Davis went on to thank U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, D-Bourne, for his assistance. Keating helped the SSA garner a similar relief package last year.

