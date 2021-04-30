Tisbury punts on Chief Saloio’s contract

At an unusual 7 pm meeting Friday night, the Tisbury select board voted unanimously to exercise an option in the town’s contract with Police Chief Mark Saloio that would give the town more time to negotiate a new deal.

Town counsel Brian Maser characterized the option as something that offered “more flexibility and an opportunity to continue dialog with the chief.”

Maser told the board they had little time to make a decision.

“So the terms of the chief’s contract call for a vote to renew or extend, or non-renew, on or before Monday May 3,” Maser said. He noted he didn’t believe the board had scheduled another meeting prior to that date, which is Monday.

“This evening would be the night on which to make a motion and then take it from there in terms of what the next steps will be. It will all depend on the board’s motion,” he said.

“And do you have a recommendation for that motion, Mr. Maser?” select board chair Jim Rogers asked.

“Yeah, I can advise there’s a provision in the contract where if the board votes to renew or extend, the contract basically continues for I think it’s an additional up top six months beyond June 30 of 2021 — to provide the parties with an additional opportunity to negotiate and attempt to arrive at a successor contract agreement. The only other alternative would be for the board to vote not to renew this evening. The first option gives the board time to continue discussions with Chief Saloio in an attempt to work out the terms of a successor agreement.”

Rogers said at present, Chief Saloio’s contract ends in November.

In other business, the board voted unanimously to close the 2021 annual warrant. The board also voted unanimously to close the 2021 special town meeting warrant with a “late-filed” article by Fire Chief Greg Leland shoehorned in. Lastly, the board voted unanimously to close the warrant for an additional 2021 special town meeting — a meeting dedicated solely to the Tisbury School renovation and addition project.

“Good work, gentlemen,” town moderator Deborah Medders said to the board.