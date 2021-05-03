Peter Osborn Bettencourt, 81, past longtime own administrator for the town of Edgartown, died early Sunday morning, May 2, 2021, at his home in Edgartown. He was the husband of Priscilla S. (Donnelly) Bettencourt.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time.

Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701, or cancer.org.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funeral and Cremations in Oak Bluffs.