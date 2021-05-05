Court Report: April 23 – 30, 2021

Arthur Asdikian, Edgartown; DOB 2/28/77, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, discharge on a way with a BB gun/air rifle: continued to pretrial conference.

Thomas Buckley, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/5/90, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Brian W. Frost Jr., Edgartown; DOB 10/28/97, assault and battery, assault and battery on a person 60 or older and/or disabled, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

James W. Hart, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/21/95, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Taylor L. Higgins, Edgartown; DOB 1/6/94, larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme, conspiracy: continued to pretrial conference.

Arnold J. Jones III, Bedford, Ind.; DOB 10/31/92, assault: continued to pretrial conference.

Cody Metell, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/20/99, assault and battery, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, threat to commit a crime: continued to pretrial conference.