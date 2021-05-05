Greg Pachico to be W.T. fire chief

Greg Pachico has been selected as the West Tisbury fire chief. -Courtesy West Tisbury Fire Dept.

The West Tisbury select board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to appoint Greg Pachico as the town’s next fire chief. Pachico, a deputy chief, beat out West Bridgewater Fire Lt. William Choate and West Tisbury Fire Capt. Marques Rivers. 

“He certainly got a lot of support in the input that we received,” select board chair Cynthia Mitchell said, “and while I think we could not have gone wrong with any of the candidates, I do believe that Greg is best suited for the job.”

“I’ll be honored to serve the town of West Tisbury as the next fire chief,” Pachico said. 

