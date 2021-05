Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi successfully hauled the grounded sailboat Kari off Menemsha Beach April 29 with a town boat. The Kari was previously expected to be towed from shore by a private salvage company, but that didn’t work out, Rossi said. On Wednesday the Kari was docked in Menemsha. Rossi said the owner was making repairs, and anticipates sailing out Thursday.