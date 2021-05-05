Tisbury: Online events and meetings

Heard on Main Street: You should get rid of anything that isn’t useful, beautiful, or joyful. That’s why I have so much trouble throwing things away.

I had a delightful gift last weekend. I have problems with tremors in my hands and was complaining how hard it is to thread a needle. It took me forever to thread a needle when I desperately needed to sew a button back on. A wonderful friend just sent me easy-thread needles and threaders and even included some needles already threaded. You have no idea what a major gift that is.

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers — and a reminder that it’s not too late to send some flowers or make a visit or phone call. It is amazing how much these contacts mean, especially right now.

I was shocked to almost miss the Kentucky Derby. The first Saturday in May sure came early this year. The race was exciting even though I was not aware of most of the horses. I’ve been reading too many books because I got bored with movies and Netflix. And I always avoid most news broadcasts. Of course, the Derby was a very good race though windy, and the ladies seemed to be having more trouble than usual with their fancy hats.

I used to love going to the races when we lived fairly near a racetrack in Maryland. It was ideal, not close enough to notice the traffic but easy to access. And sometimes I’d take the kids after school — you got in free for the last couple of races. The kids loved it and so did I. We’d stand near the side of the track, feeling the thunder of the horses’ hooves as they went by. And it didn’t cost anything to pick one and cheer for it. It still felt like a big win when the chosen horse came in first.

Did you always want to play chess? You can begin to learn on Tuesday, May 11, at 6 pm. Glenn Davison will teach you how to play the most popular game in the world. You can learn the basics in one hour. Register for the free online class with Anne at amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

You can also sign up with Anne to join in a weekly knitting group or for conversations in French. Or to improve your drawing skills over the summer. Or join them in learning more about “Faulkner’s Masterpieces” in seminars with Professor Phil Weinstein at 7 pm on Wednesdays.

Do you want to learn more before you vote for the Tisbury School building project? Voters should take advantage of the online program on Thursday, May 20, at 4:30 pm, also accessed through the library. You really should pay attention to this. And you can ask questions.

Many other offerings are available on the Vineyard Haven library website: vhlibrary.org.

I’ve been remiss. I forgot to mention the lovely blooms on the Bradford pear trees. I enjoy them nearly every time I leave the house — but forgot to suggest you should enjoy them as well.

We are all tired of living this way, but I must be more of a wimp than the rest of you. Friends are planning get-togethers with large groups, saying it’s OK because all those our age have been vaccinated. They seem to think it is an invisible shield that totally protects us. They are not listening. They have no concerns about the unknown dangers of the new variants of COVID.

The medical people say we may — not will — be protected from most new strains. The new ones are said to make you sicker, but we’re so tired of being careful that we are not listening.

Someone told me “we are all protected now” as if it were not a fact that less than half of us have been vaccinated, on the Island and across the state. And we are supposed to be doing well.

We feel secure just as more folks are coming to visit. Most are unlikely to have been tested recently and even less likely to take precautions. I don’t believe any will self isolate; that’s not why they’re coming here. It doesn’t ease my concerns when my daughter reminds me that I can’t get sick because they won’t be able to visit me in the hospital.

It is fun to see and visit with friends. It seems OK in small groups. But I get nervous when someone talking with me gets too close even with a mask. I guess it is called COVID paranoia.

The West Tisbury library is offering online classes in Yoga and Balance as well as many other activities. Visit their website for more.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Gary Metters on Saturday. And of course to WMVY, celebrating all through the month of May.

Heard on Main Street: We should be glad that we don’t get everything we ask for. I think.

