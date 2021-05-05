Vaccine supply high as demand decreases

Vaccine supply at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is increasing as demand is dropping.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call Wednesday morning, hospital president and chief executive officer Denise Schepici said the drop in demand is troubling.

“There’s a bit of a trend we’re seeing statewide and nationally just as we finally have a robust supply, the demand for vaccines is dropping,” Schepici said. “The governor has given the go ahead, providing all data points in the right direction, to reopen the state on August 1. Let’s continue to do our part on Martha’s Vineyard to get our community vaccinated.”

The hospital is allowing people to get their second dose of the vaccine at the hospital — even if they go the first shot elsewhere — and can administer both Moderna and Pfizer. So far 150 people who did not get their first dose on the Island have signed up to receive their second dose at the hospital.

The hospital has a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is working with Island Health Care (IHC) to bring them into the Island’s vaccine rollout.

The hospital doubled up on its order of the Pfizer vaccine amid an announcement that the Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents 12-to-15 years old early next week.

“We don’t have an exact date,” Claire Seguin, chief nurse and chief operating officer, said. “Here at the hospital we have about 550 patients and community members that fall into that age group and we probably have more that fall into that.”

Seguin said the hospital has deep freeze storage that it uses to hold the vaccine doses. Each vaccine is kept at different temperatures, but can be kept for several months.

After receiving a shipment of 4,040 vaccines through a partnership with Island Health Care last week, the hospital is set to receive a shipment of 2,200 Pfizer vaccine doses based on last week’s demand.

“There was a lot of pent-up demand so we thought when we had a whole bunch of new doses to give those would fill up really quickly and they didn’t. They filled up about half way, but not as fast as we thought they would,” Seguin said.

The hospital is also continuing its COVID-variant testing and is awaiting results on two samples sent to the state epidemiologist.

As of 5 pm Tuesday, the hospital has administered a total of 19,630 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — 11,777 first doses and 7,853 second doses. Seguin said 67 percent of Dukes County has received their first dose of the vaccine and 42 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. The hospital is still on track for its goal to have the Island fully vaccinated by the end of May.

“I think we can absolutely do it,” Seguin said. “We just want to get the word out — the process is a lot easier and there are plenty of appointments.”

In the event a person wants to cancel an appointment, they should call the hospital to do so. Seguin said there have been instances where people book an appointment, but don’t show up.

“We encourage people that if they have to change their vaccination appointment, they call and go through the proper channels so we can give that shot to someone else,” Seguin said.

Schepici said she wants the Island community and economy to get back to a semblance of normal and the vaccine is a step in the right direction.

“We encourage vaccines for everybody for that reason and to prevent illness,” Schepici said. “The virus is still very potent and it’s out there. I don’t want people to have a false sense of complacency.”