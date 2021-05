Edgartown shellfish constable Paul Bagnall appeared before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes remotely on Friday morning and requested a bench trial. Bagnall faces a charge of property defacement from the Edgartown Police Department for allegedly ruining a neighbor’s lawn with a town pickup truck. Following a finding of probable cause in a magistrate’s hearing, Bagnall was arraigned on Dec. 31 and pleaded not guilty. Judge Barnes set a bench trial for June 15.