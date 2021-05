There’s still hope for Fourth of July fireworks in Edgartown.

Despite the cancellation announced in Falmouth this week and the early decision for Oak Bluffs not to have its August display, town administrator James Hagerty told The Times Edgartown will make a decision on May 17.

Funds for the fireworks are approved at annual town meeting and the town utilizes a contractor for the show. Voters will decide on a $50,000 warrant article for the fireworks at annual town meeting on May 22.