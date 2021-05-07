Reagan ordered held on felony charges

During an Edgartown District Court hearing Friday, Judge Benjamin Barnes ruled that Felix Reagan will continue to be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing takes place on May 14. As of Thursday, May 6, 26 new charges were issued against Reagan including rape, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or older, the photographing of an unsuspecting nude person, and the dissemination of those photographs, according to court records. The reading of the charges was waived during his arraignment.

Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo stressed that the new charges are grounds that Reagan be held for dangerousness, but noted the charges of rape and indecent assault and battery as also contributing to his request for the revocation of the right to bail.

Based on police reports, Palazzolo said the rape and indecent assault and battery charges involve Reagan allegedly drugging the alleged victim, sexually assaulting her, filming the act, and posting it on the internet.

“I would suggest that this stage of the proceeding under probable cause would meet the standard to have a dangerousness hearing,” Palazzolo said.

At a previous dangerousness hearing on Jan. 8, Barnes ruled that Reagan was a danger based on prior charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering at night, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (butcher knife), and ordered that he be held for up to 120 days.

At that time, Barnes also granted a one-year restraining order against Reagan for the protection of the alleged victim.

Initially, the Friday court session was set for another dangerousness hearing for Reagan, but attorney Robert Moriarty, who just took over representing Reagan, requested a seven-day continuance so he could conduct further investigation into the more recent charges of rape and indecent assault and battery.

“These allegations came forth when the victim witness advocate in the DA’s office called this alleged victim to talk to her about a disposition in the district court for the other charges — then this happens. The timing is suspicious, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Moriarty said during Friday’s court session.

Although the 120-day revocation of the right to bail for Reagan related to his older charges has expired, Palazzolo said, he is prepared to argue for an extension of the revocation period.

Barnes determined that Reagan be held without the right to bail on all pending matters, until his dangerousness hearing on May 14, at which point the court will address the expiration of the 120-day bail revocation period.