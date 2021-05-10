COVID cases continue decline

New cases of COVID-19 declined for the third week in a row with the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reporting 32 new cases last week.

In an expanded report Monday, the boards of health reported that of the 32 positive test results between May 2 and May 8, 17 were from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 10 were from TestMV, two were from school testing, one was from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and two were from other providers. Of the cases, 14 were symptomatic, six had no symptoms, and the status of 12 was unknown.

In total there have been 1,385 confirmed cases since testing began in March 2020 with 711 males and 674 females.

Younger age groups continue to see the highest number of cases. Last week’s cases consisted of 10 cases aged between 11 and 19, seven in their 20s, five in their 40s, four in their 30s, and three younger than 10.

As of May 7, 18 students at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School are in quarantine due to being a close contact to a positive case.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts is entering the next phase of its reopening plan allowing some phase four step two outdoor industries to open again.

Large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks will be allowed to increase capacity from 12 percent to 25 percent. Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks will be permitted to open at 50 percent capacity. Road races and other large athletic events will be permitted to take place with staggered starts after submitting safety plans to the local board of health. Additionally, youth and adult amateur sports tournaments will be allowed for moderate and high risk sports.

Singing at performance venues, restaurants, and events are now allowed as well.

Testing data

As of Monday, the hospital has administered 17,595 tests, with 989 positive results. There have been 16,576 negative tests and 22 results pending.

TestMV, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 37,902 tests, with 355 positive results, 37,158 negative results, and 389 tests pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 444 self-administered tests, of which one has come back positive, 443 negative, and no pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 13,131 tests. Of those, 14 have tested positive.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of 11 positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

There were also four probable cases reported last week, for a total of 79 since March 2020. Of those, 45 are male, and 34 are female.

The Island has had eight COVID clusters, including an October wedding (eight cases), Cronig’s Market (19 cases), a Bible study group (11 cases), M.V. Hospital (five cases), Project Headway (four cases), King’s barbershop (eight cases), Shirley’s Hardware (all six staff), and the Barn Bowl & Bistro (nine cases). A cluster is defined as more than two people from different families or households with a shared source of infection.