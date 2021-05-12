Trump snipes at Vineyard Wind

The success Vineyard Wind achieved Tuesday with the final approval of Vineyard Wind 1, America’s first industrial-scale offshore wind project, became an opportunity for former President Donald Trump to taunt the Vineyard and offshore wind.

“Congratulations to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts,” he said in a statement, “for the privilege they will have in looking at massive windmills that have been approved by the Biden Administration and are being built, in China of course, as part of an extraordinarily large wind farm. Wind is an incredibly expensive form of energy that kills birds, affects the sea, ruins the landscape, and creates disasters for navigation. Liberals love it, but they can’t explain why. In any event, Martha’s Vineyard, an absolutely wonderful place, will never be the same. Good Luck!”

In the past, news organizations have debunked and parodied Trump’s stances on wind energy.

The Associated Press previously compared Trump to Don Quixote, Cervantes’ comedic knight, for alleging wind turbine acoustics are carcinogenic and ascribing other evils to wind energy while cheerleading for coal, “a well-documented cause of health problems.”

Technology and futurism site Gizmodo previously described Trump as having a “personal vendetta” against wind turbines. Both AP and Gizmodo cited Trump’s past battle to halt the installation of 11 offshore wind turbines just off the coast from a golf course he owned in Scotland. Prior to his presidency, Trump took a legal battle over those turbines all the way to the Scottish Supreme Court. He lost. Prior to that decision, Trump went before a Scottish parliamentary committee and described wind turbines as “monstrosities” that in his opinion stood to be “one of the most serious problems that Scotland will have or has had.”

Roughly a year after Trump’s committee appearance, a government survey showed the people of Scotland were twice as likely to back wind power compared to shale gas energy or nuclear energy.

The Washington Post previously described Trump’s litigation in Scotland as a “scorched-earth campaign to block the installation.” The Post reported the litigation “earned him enormous enmity in the area,” and caused Trump to boycott a brand of Scotch whisky. “One prominent local opponent was identified as Scotsman of the year by Glenfiddich Scotch,” the Post reported. “Trump subsequently banned Glenfiddich from his properties.”