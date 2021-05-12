Vaccine bus headed to Vineyard

A medically equipped Yankee bus will be on-Island beginning this weekend to offer free Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccinations to Islanders who have been unable to get one through the hospital, according to a press release.

The bus will be at various locations beginning Saturday, May 15, through Wednesday, May 19, sent by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) through a partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health and Island Health Care (IHC).

“This is the missing link,” IHC CEO Cynthia Mitchell said in the release. “All of us, including the hospital leadership, which has been so responsive, felt we needed a way to get to folks where they are. Thanks to DPH, we can now make that happen.”

No registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome. Medical personnel will include English- and Portuguese-speaking staff. A schedule is still being formulated, but is expected to include early morning hours down-Island to serve tradespeople, weekends at places of worship, the TestMV site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and possibly Island schools for children between the eagles of 12 and 17 with parental or guardian consent. The bus includes onboard refrigeration, as well as six separate vaccination stations.

For up-to-date schedules, check social media sites @islandhealthcaremv and @covidtestmvofficial, as well as other local Facebook pages. Schedules will also be sent to The Times when available.

“The beauty of having the bus is that all people have to do is show up,” Edgartown health agent Matt Poole said in the release. “There’s no need to register in advance, and while bringing an ID or an insurance card is requested, all that’s needed is a name.”

Since the bus is providing the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, DPH is expected to bring the bus back three weeks later to administer second doses.