Chief Saloio announces retirement from Tisbury PD

Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio has announced his retirement effective Nov. 5.

In a letter to town leaders Monday morning, Saloio thanked the town for the opportunity to serve as chief, said it was time for him to move on from law enforcement, and noted his accomplishments in preparing the department for state certification. In the letter, he cited updating the department’s systems, instituting regular equipment and personnel inspections and “modernizing the agency” as among his accomplishments.

“I am extremely proud of the capable group of officers that we have working for the Tisbury Police Department,” Saloio wrote. “I am very grateful for their consistent and steady support. We have a great group of people within the police department, and I hope that they continue to have your support. I am confident that this organization will build on the significant progress we have achieved in the past three years, and continue to have success and safety in the future.”

In a conversation with The Times, Saloio said the department is set up well for the next chief. “I’m proud of what we’ve done in a short period of time, and hopefully someone will continue with the progress made and the agency has a successful future,” Saloio said.

Saloio had been in negotiations with the town for a new contract and it’s unclear what the hold up was in those talks. In recent months, the Tisbury select board had met several times in executive session to talk about the chief’s contract. At a rare Friday night meeting April 30, the board voted to extend Saloio’s contract on the advice of the town’s attorney as a key deadline approached. That provided the select board six months to continue negotiations instead of voting not to renew it.

Saloio was not at that meeting.

“Sometimes things don’t go ideally as planned or as I would have hoped, but that did not have a significant influence on what I ultimately decided to do,” he said. “I’ve made the decision to do this for what I believe is in my family’s best interest in the future.”

Town administrator Jay Grande said the retirement wasn’t generated from negotiations with Saloio. “I think this was something he was contemplating, and obviously he made me aware of it.”

Grande said it will be important as the town now works to transition to new leadership that Saloio’s work and initiatives are carried forward. Grande said he was “grateful” he will have Saloio’s input on the future of the department and that there will be time to consider options. He anticipated the selection of Saloio’s successor would be a “very detailed, very thoughtful process.”

Speaking for town staff and the select board, who were notified Monday, Grande said “I know we all wish him the best.”

Select board chair Jim Rogers said he wanted more time to assess the situation before providing comment.

Asked what the sticking point was in negotiations, select board member Larry Gomez said, “We don’t have a sticking point.” He said he could not comment on the board’s discussions in executive session.

“I don’t know him that well,” Gomez said of Saloio. “He was appointed before I was elected.”

Select board member Jeff Kristal couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The chief’s two-plus years at the helm of the Tisbury Police Department have had their share of controversy. Saloio first demoted Lt. Eerik Meisner to sergeant and then fired him just months after taking over. Meisner settled a federal lawsuit for wrongful termination, with the town agreeing to pay him $400,000. The department is also the focus of another federal lawsuit by former officer Kindia Roman who claims she was discriminated against because she is a Hispanic gay woman. Saloio is named in that suit.

Saloio’s decision to fire a school crossing guard made national headlines and the public outcry forced the town to reinstate Stephen Nichols to his post.

Saloio declined to comment on those issues and instead focused on the positive steps taken during his tenure. The department is in the certification process — the step before accreditation — on key issues like use of force, policy and procedures, hiring and recruitment, he said.

“We have completely updated our agency’s policies and procedures,” Saloio said. “We’ve worked together as a team. We have also maintained a level of staffing in the police department which had not been seen in years, with little or no turnover.”

Other pluses, Saloio said, include being the first department to introduce two hybrid cruisers on the Island and updating the service weapons used by officers, something that hadn’t been done in 20 years.

“We’ve done a complete itemized evidence inventory project, which encompassed our entire evidence room and scanning in documents,” he said. “We’ve taken a lot of steps forward in modernizing the agency. I say ‘we’ because I didn’t do this alone.”

Saloio, who was previously with the Sturbridge Police Department, took the helm of the Tisbury Police Department in November of 2018 after being the lone finalist for the job. He took over for Daniel Hanavan who had not been offered a new contract by the select board. Hanavan was given a one-year contract just ahead of Saloio’s hiring, which meant the town was paying two police chiefs for the bulk of the year. Saloio inherited a dysfunctional department that was the byproduct of a meddling select board.

During his interview for the job, Saloio had his sights set on being around longer. “My plans are to be the Tisbury police chief for as long as the community wants me … I could retire now, but couldn’t collect a pension for seven years.”

Saloio is nearly 51 years old. His contract allows him to give just 60 days notice, but he agreed to stay through November because of what’s expected to be a busy summer season on the Island. “The respectful thing to do is stay on through November and get us through the high season,” he said.

As for what he plans to do next, Saloio said he’s got some options but nothing is certain. “There are a couple of opportunities post-November that I’m not willing to speak of for now for understandable reasons,” he said. “The future is optimistic.”

Reporter Rich Saltzberg contributed to this story.