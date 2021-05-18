Seth Meyers returns to Possible Dreams

For the second year in a row, Seth Meyers will host Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ 43rd annual Possible Dreams fundraiser, according to a press release.

Meyers, the star of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and a seasonal Chilmark resident, hosted the event last year entirely online helping the organization raise more than $360,000 to benefit six core programs at MVCS. Since its inception, the fundraiser has raised more than $8 million for Community Services.

This year’s auction will be streamed live from the Tilton Farm in West Tisbury on Sunday, July 25, at 5 pm. Possible Dreams co-chairs Rubin Cronig and Martha McNally will return, as well as auctioneer Sherry Truhlar of Red Apple Auctions. The event will feature an online auction and 10 live auction Dreams.

“Possible Dreams is an inspiring and fun-filled event that raises critical funds to support the ever-growing demand for our programs and services,” Beth Folcarelli, chief executive officer for MVCS, said in the release. “The staff, board of directors, and many generous volunteers have been hard at work, and we look forward to another successful Possible Dreams this summer.”