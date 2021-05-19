Oak Bluffs: M.V. Chamber Music Society

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Brood X, a.k.a. the Great East Brood, the largest group of 17-year locusts, are due to emerge from the ground this year in 15 states. I have yet to hear their electric static-sounding songs as they wind up tighter and tighter, sending their annoying sound throughout the neighborhood. I am sure they will arrive as warmer weather gets even warmer. Wasn’t this weekend a prized one? Our family worked on the yard, planted new perennials and colorful annuals around the garden, and the sun and heat brought the screens down from the attic to be washed and sun dried before being hung. I washed the windows on the porch as they are the only ones I can reach and sat on the porch the rest of the afternoon, enjoying the view and watching the birds empty the feeders. What wonderful entertainment. Nest building is becoming like house construction as so many birds flew into the woods with paper or grass carried in their beaks to complete their homes.

Our town meeting at the Tabernacle on Saturday went off quite well it seems. So many changes these past two years. Thanks to student volunteers, the plastic bottle ban passed in our town, the fifth Island town to do so. I am sure that it is going to be cumbersome for some, but we must start to repair the damage we all have done to our environment.

The Martha’s Vineyard Family Center from M.V. Community Services is holding a kindergarten rollout event for students entering kindergarten this fall. On Friday, June 4, from 5 to 7 pm or Saturday, June 5, from 2 to 4 pm, either day you choose, come to the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and join in the fun. Students will be able to pick out their own T shirt that proudly proclaims “I’m going to Kindergarten,” and if you would like to have a photo to mark this occasion, on Friday professional photographer Mila Lowe will be there and Maria Thibodeau will be taking photos on Saturday. It is necessary to register for this event so please contact the Family Center through M.V. Community Services at 508-693-7900 for instructions.

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society has partnered with the Rasa String Quartet to provide virtual instruction to ensembles and individuals in the schools this spring, supplementing their in-school playing. Students have been receiving partial in-person instruction this year. Early in the year the quartet coordinated with Rebecca Laird, strings teacher at the Oak Bluffs and Edgartown Schools and co-teacher with Chelsea Pennebaker for the elementary strings programs. The big need was keeping ensembles playing together since the students truly enjoy the social aspect of playing strings. First, the quartet taped a student-focused concert that is being shared widely in the schools with general music education teachers and others interested. Eunghee Cho coached student ensembles who could come together on stage at the Oak Bluffs School. And he met with Rebecca’s third grade beginning cello group. Each of the quartet members taught private lessons to interested students, supplementing what they do with Rebecca and in private lessons on their own. How very fortunate the schools and students are to have this extra instruction during these difficult times for many educational programs.

Congratulations to my neighbors Susie and Mike Wallo who will celebrate their wedding anniversary on May 26.

Birthday smiles to Annette Moreis and Viviane Destefano on May 21, Doreen Anderson on the 22nd, Jack Garrett on May 25th, and James Trip and Connie DeFelice on the 26th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

