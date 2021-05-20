Oak Bluffs terminal opens

The Steamship Authority’s Oak Bluffs Terminal opened Wednesday

Until June 23, there are four scheduled crossings back and forth between the terminal and Woods Hole. Between June 24 and Sept. 9, the number of crossings jumps to 11.

“It’s always nice to have the Oak Bluffs terminal open,” Oak Bluffs select board chairman Brian Packish said. “Obviously it’s an important piece of our economic vitality.”

Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Discoll said the terminal pier is back to its previous strength and all truck sizes and weights previously allowed to use the terminal are able to again. The terminal previously underwent several repairs, some urgent, and couldn’t handle commercial trucks for season. “I think it’s great that the work was accomplished,” Packish said.

“Everybody is excited to have a productive, prosperous, and healthy season,” Christine Todd, executive director of the Oak Bluffs Association, told The Times.