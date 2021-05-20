Truck takes wrong route and gets stuck

A large semi truck made a wrong turn in Edgartown Thursday afternoon causing traffic issues downtown.

Speaking to The Times, Police Chief Bruce McNamee said the truck made a delivery downtown and went the wrong way due to a GPS mishap.

“He got on the other side of Morse Street and realized this just wasn’t going to work,” McNamee said.

The truck then went back into the Harbor View Hotel and made several turns to get back out. Police blocked traffic to North Water Street and were able to get the truck down South Water Street and out of town.

“It took an hour and it was a hassle, but it wasn’t all that dramatic,” McNamee said. “It worked out great, we got it out of there, and he will not return.”

He added that police will go back to look at traffic signage in the downtown area.