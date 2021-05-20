W.T. voters say yes to $300k override 

West Tisbury voters approved a $300,000 Proposition 2½ override Thursday at the ballot box. Out of 94 ballots cast, 62 were in favor and 32 were against, according to results provided by Town Clerk Tara Whiting-Wells. Out of 2,675 registered voters, Thursday’s turnout represents 3.51 percent, according to Whiting-Wells.

In an email to The Times, town accountant Bruce Stone wrote that he didn’t expect the override to raise property taxes because the town is using its free cash to make up for a shortfall. Should the additional levy limit be needed in the future, it would add about 10.5 cents per $1,000 to that tax rate, he wrote. On a property valued at $1 million that would be an additional $105, he wrote.