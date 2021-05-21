Former W.T. executive secretary passes away

Maureen Healy, West Tisbury’s former executive secretary and spouse of West Tisbury select board member Kent Healy, has died. She was 84.

The West Tisbury select board issued a statement Friday morning:

“The West Tisbury Select Board sends its deepest sympathies to the Healy family on the loss of Maureen Healy. Maureen was both the wife of Select Board member Kent Healy and a valued member of town hall staff for over 10 years, serving as Executive Secretary with a mix of humor and determination, and leaving big shoes to fill upon her retirement in 2002.”

Select board member Skipper Manter told The Times he’s been a friend of the Healys for as long as he can remember.

“I will miss her dearly,” he said.