Wirtz sworn in as O.B. fire chief

Nelson Wirtz was sworn in as the Oak Bluffs’ new fire chief at a short ceremony Sunday, capping a year and a half long search for the town.

The ceremony was held outside the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Building amid department members, town officials, Wirtz’s family, and Wirtz’s former colleagues at the Chatham Fire Department.

A career firefighter for the past 25 years, Wirtz was most recently a captain with the Chatham Fire Department. The select board picked Wirtz out of three finalists for the job.

Police Chief Erik Blake gave the opening remarks at the ceremony saying he was honored to serve as public safety director and assist in the search for a new fire chief.

Senior Captain James Mesida welcomed Wirtz and his family and presented Wirtz’s wife, Meredith, with a bouquet of flowers.

Select board member Jason Balboni praised the department for bringing a high level of service to the community over the past year and half.

“The process to find a new chief has been a long one,” Balboni said. “The many skills that Mr. Wirtz is bringing to Oak Bluffs will continue to help move the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS department forward … I would like to welcome Chief Wirtz and family to our Oak Bluffs family.”

Wirtz was then sworn in by town clerk Colleen Morris and applauded while his wife pinned on his fire chief badge.

Wirtz thanked his family for their support throughout his firefighting career and said he couldn’t be where he is today without them.

“We have a lot to learn from each other and as it was said earlier, I’m excited to move forward,” Wirtz said. “Thank you very much for this honor, I really appreciate it.”