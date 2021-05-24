Edgartown firefighters put out brush fire 

The Edgartown fire department knocked out a small brush fire off Wintucket Cove Path Monday afternoon.

Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer told The Times that Deputy Andrew Kelly was driving down Edgartown-West Tisbury Road when he saw smoke and pulled into Wintucket Cove.

The fire covered less than half an acre and firefighters were able to access it with the department’s brush apparatus.

Schaeffer said the fire appeared to be an “accidental ignition.” The property owner told Schaeffer he had a burn pile a few days ago.

Even with Sunday’s rain Schaeffer stressed the importance of saturating recreational burn piles due to extremely dry conditions on the Island. He said burn piles can lay dormant and smolder off not properly put out.

“I can’t stress how high of a hazard we have,” Schaeffer said. “People just have to have a higher degree of caution.”