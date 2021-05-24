Edgartown voters go to the polls Tuesday

Edgartown voters will take to the polls Tuesday, May 25 for the annual town election. Polls are located at Edgartown town hall from 10 am to 7 pm.

There are no contested races on the ballot, but voters will have to choose a new town moderator, following the death of former town moderator Sean Murphy. Voters elected wharf builder and poet Steve Ewing to fill the position during Saturday’s annual town meeting. Voters writing in a name for moderator should include the person’s complete name and address.

Voters will also decide on two ballot questions. The first is for $2.8 million for the Memorial Wharf restoration project through a proposition 2 ½ debt exclusion. The project will replace the wharf with a new one, similar in design. According to town administrator James Hagerty, the estimated increase of the tax rate would be 3 cents per $1,000 valuation. The town’s current tax rate is $3.28. The average single-family residence worth $1.6 million would pay an additional $50.73.

The second question asks voters if they want to change the town’s tax collector position to an appointed one.

Voters approved both the Memorial Wharf project and the change to the tax collector’s position at town meeting, but must also approve it on the ballot.