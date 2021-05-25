Coyote caught on video paddling to Pasque Island

Eamonn Solway was hosting a sightseeing tour in the waters near the Elizabeth Islands and Martha’s Vineyard when he spotted a coyote paddling against the heavy current that rips through Robinson’s Hole.

He captured a video of the coyote in the midst of its travels and posted it to the Islanders Talk Facebook page, where it’s rapidly garnering views, comments, and discussion.

“That was certainly a first for me,” Solway laughed during a conversation with The Times. “I think I just happened to be in the right place, at the right time.”

Through his charter boat company, Island Girl Excursions, Solway provides tours, sunset cruises, and other getaways, but this particular sight was far from anticipated.

As Solway was crossing through Robinson’s Hole, he spotted an animal swimming in the water, so he drove closer to get a better look.

“I thought it was a deer at first, then we came up close to it so we could get some video and soon realized what it actually was. We actually watched it get on the shore of Pasque and go on its way — it was pretty cool,” Solway said.

Although the current is strong in that area of water, Solway said, the coyote looked comfortable and confident as it paddled toward its heading.

According to Solway, the coyote appeared to have been swimming from the western end of Naushon, over to the far-eastern end of Pasque.

Solway used his nautical chart to measure the shortest transit point between Naushon and Pasque, and he said it’s still about a 600 foot swim.

“But I think it swam further than that, especially given the very strong current moving through Robinson’s Hole,” Solway said.

Based on how comfortable the coyote looked in the water, and the most recent sighting on-Island near Goodale’s pit, Solway said he thinks it’s possible the animals could swim to the Island.

“I’m not entirely sure, but to me it seems like it’s just a matter of how many are going to make it here, and will they ever have a breeding population? I don’t know.” Solway said.

Solway has lived on the Island for around 20 years, and although he has never seen a coyote on Martha’s Vineyard, he sees them frequently while giving boat tours of Naushon Island.

“I’ve seen them a number of times walking along the shoreline on Naushon. That’s fairly common — guys fishing over there would also see them quite often,” Solway said.

The tiny Island of Pasque is known to have a large deer population, so Solway guessed the coyote was swimming there to hunt.

“Somebody commented that it was probably a young male that was shunned away from the pack and it was going to find new territory, but who really knows?” Solway said.

The tour boat hung around until the coyote made it to Pasque Island, where Solway said it shook off its coat and began exploring.

“It was me and a couple from Louisiana — we were looking for highland cattle on the Elizabeth Islands, and we saw a number of those, but the coyote was certainly a surprise for all of us,” Solway said.