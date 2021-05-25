Edward L. Ciancio, 76, of East Derry, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Parkland Medical Center after a period of declining health.

He was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. Ed was raised and educated on the Island. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he attended Burdett College and graduated with a degree in accounting. He spent his career working as an accountant for Nim-Cor, Ecco Shoe, and Spirit, among others.

Ed spent the past 36 years living in Derry, where he was actively involved in the local community. He served on the board of trustees for the Taylor Library, the Derry Sonshine Soup Kitchen, and Derry Little League. He coached and was an umpire for Little League for nearly 30 years. He was an avid golfer, and loved to fish. A proud moment for him was winning the 10th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby when he was 10 years old. He was an active member of the Church of the Transfiguration, having served on the vestry and in many other capacities over the years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Carmen and Anita (LeBell) Ciancio. He will be greatly missed by his wife of more than 20 years, Margaret Mackie-Ciancio of Derry; his son James Ciancio and his fiancée Marisa Bouck, his daughter Jodie (Ciancio) Tsirogianis and her husband Christos; his stepdaughters Elizabeth Parry and her husband, Jeremy Seibert, and Stephanie Parry and her husband, Gino Bona; his six grandchildren, Samuel and Nathan Seibert, Lucia and Quentin Bona and Alexandros and Nikolaos Tsirogianis; and by his brother, Michael Ciancio, and two sisters, Bonnie Parent and Penny DeBettencourt.

There will be time to visit with family at the Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road, Derry, from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, May 29, with a funeral service following at 11 am. A private family burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Sonshine Soup Kitchen, 6 Crystal Ave., Derry, NH 03038.

The Peabody Funeral Homes of Derry is assisting the family. To send a condolence, visit peabodyfuneralhome.com.