Ronald R. Drake of Edgartown died on May 21, 2021, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Ron was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and was formerly the owner and operator of a roller skating rink and water-slide park in Fishkill, N.Y. He and his wife, Diane, chose to make Martha’s Vineyard their full-time home in 2009 because of their love for this Island community, and the joy of living near the water, where Ron enjoyed fishing and metal detecting.

Ron is survived by his wife, Diane, of 39 years; by his brother, Lawrence H. Drake of Fishkill; by his three stepchildren, John Albertson of Ithaca, N.Y., Patricia Philipp of New Paltz, N.Y., and Gary Albertson of Oak Ridge, N.J.; and by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother, Marguerite Moore, and father, Robert H. Drake.

A gathering in memory of Ron will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ronald’s memory can be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 96, Menemsha, MA 02552, or to the Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.