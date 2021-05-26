55Plus: ‘Let’s Talk’

Are you worried about your memory? Have you recently been diagnosed with a memory disorder? Are you looking for information and resources? Or just want to talk?

M.V. Center for Living offers a safe and confidential place to find answers and share experiences. Learn more about memory, cognition, and tools to manage the challenges we face with memory issues. Find out about resources and meet others for support. Come to talk or just to listen.

“Let’s Talk” will meet via Zoom on Thursdays from 10 to 11 am, and eventually (we hope) in person at the Center. If you are interested, call us at 508-939-9440; leave a message for Nancy Langman.

MV Center for Living

29 Breakdown Lane, Vineyard Haven

508-939-9440