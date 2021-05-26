Edgartown Council on Aging — June 2021

Edgartown Council on Aging staff continue to serve as a resource, Monday–Friday, 9–4.

We’ll bring back in-house programs and services as soon as we’re able, pending guidance and approval from local and state health officials.

To stay updated on current programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter with Meris at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368. You may also contact Meris for questions, or to register for any programs listed below.

In-house programs for June:

Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, June 14. Appointments beginning at 9 am.

Pedi-care (nondiabetic nail care) with Grete Christiansen.

Wellness Clinic, private consultations with public health nurse, June 22, 11 am–12 noon.

Anchors Walking Group meets Wednesdays at 2 pm and Fridays at 10 am. Email Meris for walking locations.

Brown Bag Lunch pickup begins June 8. Call to register in advance. Pickup times are 11:30 am or 12 noon. See our newsletter for Diane’s weekly offering.

Zoom programming: