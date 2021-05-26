Edgartown Council on Aging — June 2021

Edgartown Council on Aging staff continue to serve as a resource, Monday–Friday, 9–4.
We’ll bring back in-house programs and services as soon as we’re able, pending guidance and approval from local and state health officials.
To stay updated on current programs, sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter with Meris at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or call 508-627-4368. You may also contact Meris for questions, or to register for any programs listed below.
In-house programs for June:
- Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, June 14. Appointments beginning at 9 am.
- Pedi-care (nondiabetic nail care) with Grete Christiansen.
- Wellness Clinic, private consultations with public health nurse, June 22, 11 am–12 noon.
- Anchors Walking Group meets Wednesdays at 2 pm and Fridays at 10 am. Email Meris for walking locations.
- Brown Bag Lunch pickup begins June 8. Call to register in advance. Pickup times are 11:30 am or 12 noon. See our newsletter for Diane’s weekly offering.
Zoom programming:
- Vocal Toning as a Meditation Tool. Free four-week workshop. Wednesdays beginning June 9.
- “You CAN Garden for Life!” June 11 at 7 pm. An informative and inspirational seminar delivering tips, tools, and techniques for gardeners of all ages and abilities. Toni Gattone is a Master Gardener, entrepreneur, and a speaker with a passion to help gardeners comfortably garden for life. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org to register.
- Adele Dreyer Piano Lounge Hour, June 18 at 1 pm.
- Join Ed Merck for a free Mindfulness Meditation group. Fridays at 9:30 am.
- Yoga with Carol Vega Tuesdays at 1 pm.
- Tai Chi with Nan Doty: Wednesdays at 9:3 0am, followed by tea.
- Tai Chi Qigong: Wednesdays at 11 am, followed by tea. Email chipocket62@gmail.com to register.
- SHINE counselor Bill Glazier is available for phone consultations. Call 627-4368 for appointments.
- Poets meet Thursdays at 9:30 am.
- Knitting and Needlework, Mondays at 4 pm.