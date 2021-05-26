For writers, from writers

The MV Times is pleased to announce the return of Islanders Write at Featherstone Center for the Arts during the weekend of Sept. 17 to 19. While planning for this year’s event is still underway, we can confirm that the weekend will bring together writers with ties to the Vineyard for compelling conversations about the art, craft, and the business of writing. In addition to the panel discussions in the main gallery, there will be writing workshops and breakout sessions throughout the weekend, author signings (Bunch of Grapes bookstore will sell books at the event, as always), and delicious food (the Scottish Bakehouse will keep eventgoers well fed).

As the return to live events begins, we will be doing what writers do — revising.

During the early years of Islanders Write at the Grange Hall, we squished together thigh by thigh, barely 6 millimeters apart. In 2019, the event moved to Featherstone, and we luxuriated in the air-conditioned gallery, attended workshops in art studios, found inspiration in the “writer’s chapel,” and gabbed with the Grammar Guru. Last summer, when connecting in person was not an option, we decided not to go virtual. Now, in 2021, we are excited to be back, and to meet the times at hand, we will rearrange the seating, throw on masks of the literary and literal variety, and write the next chapter for this event.

“The return of Islanders Write is both a sign of a healthy Vineyard and a pleasure for all of us at The Times to produce and share,” said MV Times publisher Peter Oberfest. “We thank all our generous participants, and those of you who attend the event and have supported us over the years.”

Islanders Write 2021 will kick off on the evening of Friday, Sept. 17, with awardwinning political columnists digging up the dirt on the coverage of the past political year. Saturday and Sunday will be filled with panel discussions on a wide range of topics and issues related to writing and the writing life, as well as workshops and author signings. (Program speakers will be announced at a later date, although if you look at past lineups you will see many familiar names this year.)

“We here at Featherstone Center for the Arts, and especially our Literary Arts Program, are thrilled to welcome back Islanders Write,” Ann Smith, executive director of Featherstone Center for the Arts, recently said. “Creative expression is essential, and the power of writing to inspire, connect, and engage our community is so necessary. We are looking forward to a weekend of learning, enrichment, and joy!”

While Islanders Write will remain free and open to the public, unlike past years, there will be a limit to the number of people we can admit. We will be adhering to state and CDC recommendations at the time of the event. More information about the possibility of advance reservations will be provided at a later date.

For more information about Islanders Write, visit islanderswrite.com. To speak to someone about becoming a valued sponsor or supporter, please email event producer Kate Feiffer at kate@mvtimes.com.