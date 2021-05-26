Poet’s Corner

Live Some More
By Natalie Wambui
Life goes fast
Soon you’ll be old
Maybe now you are young
But, at the end of it all
Your age is what you make out of it
Live some more, have some fun
Embrace your mistakes, embrace your drama
You’ll laugh about it, many years down the line
Forgive everyone, and make peace
You don’t want your past to ruin your future
Live some more, have some fun
Take a chance, take a risk, break away
You have nothing to lose
If it’s your life, you might lose it tomorrow
Your life is just but borrowed
Live some more, have some fun
Think of how you want to be remembered
If it were in a movie setting, would it be worth watching?
If your death was tomorrow, what would your today be like?
Just live some more, live today, before it’s too late, live some more
Natalie Wambui moved to Martha’s Vineyard from Kenya in January with her mother. At 13, she is a published author and is currently working on her fourth book.
For the next several weeks, the Poets’ Corner will be featuring the work of Island teens.
