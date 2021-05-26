Poet’s Corner

Live Some More

By Natalie Wambui

Life goes fast

Soon you’ll be old

Maybe now you are young

But, at the end of it all

Your age is what you make out of it

Live some more, have some fun

Embrace your mistakes, embrace your drama

You’ll laugh about it, many years down the line

Forgive everyone, and make peace

You don’t want your past to ruin your future

Live some more, have some fun

Take a chance, take a risk, break away

You have nothing to lose

If it’s your life, you might lose it tomorrow

Your life is just but borrowed

Live some more, have some fun

Think of how you want to be remembered

If it were in a movie setting, would it be worth watching?

If your death was tomorrow, what would your today be like?

Just live some more, live today, before it’s too late, live some more

Natalie Wambui moved to Martha’s Vineyard from Kenya in January with her mother. At 13, she is a published author and is currently working on her fourth book.

For the next several weeks, the Poets’ Corner will be featuring the work of Island teens.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.