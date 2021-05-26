Real Estate Transactions: May 17 – 21, 2021

Aquinnah

May 18, Frank L. Lorusso and Judith J. Lorusso sold 13 Oxcart Road to John R. Miller and Dawn M. Miller for $2,550,000.

Chilmark

May 19, Town of Chilmark sold 4 North Ridge Road to Frederick N. Khedouri for $831,800.

May 21, Anthony Bott sold an undivided one-quarter interest in 260 Middle Road to Candace Bott, Renee Bott, and Jocelyn Scott for $215,000.

Edgartown

May 19, Susan L. Nadelson sold 20 Old Indian Trail to Justin Painter and Abigail Schuster for $1,200,000.

May 21, Pond Hill House No 8 LLC sold 8 Oyster Pond Road to Townsend Belisle and Shoshana S. Belisle for $4,225,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 17, Tania D. Pereira sold 56 Summit Ave. to Island Investment Properties LLC for $670,000.

Tisbury

May 20, Joseph W. Ballotte and Lynn Ballotte sold 101 Dunham Ave. to Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of 101 Dunham Ave. Realty Trust, for $875,000.

May 21, Paul D. Adler, trustee of 14 Pine Street Realty Trust, sold 77 Amelia’s Crossing to Lawrence D. Croker and Kimberly R. Crocker for $1,185,000.

West Tisbury

May 21, Timothy N. Duys and Edeltraud D. Bradley sold 100 Music St. to Liza Jane Duke and William Mark Nichol for $1,830,000.