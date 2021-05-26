Veteran’s Corner: Memorial Day 2021

On Monday, May 31, American Legion Post 257 will be putting up the flags on the Avenue of Flags at 7:30 am and taking them down at 3 pm. The flags are put up at half-staff, and are raised to full staff at 12 noon. There will be no parade this year, due to COVID-19, but we will have our ceremony at the Avenue of Flags Directory. Our guest speaker this year is Major James Hagerty, a U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer and Island native. He spent close to eight active years in the Marine Corps serving as platoon commander and company commander, followed by seven years in the Marine Corps Reserves. He is currently the battalion executive officer of 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, and Edgartown’s town administrator. He is a graduate of Marine Corps Expeditionary Warfare School and Marine Corps Command and Staff College. He holds a bachelor’s of science and a master’s of business administration from Northeastern University.

Veterans, active-duty personnel, and their family and friends are invited to Oak Grove Cemetery at 11 am for our recognition of our fallen comrades. Wreaths will be placed on all monuments, a firing detail will salute our fallen comrades, and “Taps” will be played by retired Chief John Schilling. The National Anthem will be sung.