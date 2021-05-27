Motorist takes out poles in Edgartown

Edgartown fire rescue and emergency medical personnel responded with Edgartown Police to a single vehicle crash on Beach Road Thursday morning.

“Somebody jumped the guardrail, took out two poles,” Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer said. Chief Schaffer said the vehicle wound up “straddling” the guard rail and leaking gasoline. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Edgartown Police Lt. Chirs Dolby said the guardrail the motorist connected with was the wooden divider between the street and the bike path. The motorist has been cited for a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Lt. Dolby said. As of about 1:45 pm, Lt. Dolby said Edgartown Police were still on scene as Eversource crews worked to repair the damage.