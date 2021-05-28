Island Home hits dolphin, breaks door

The Steamship Authority ferry Island Home struck a dolphin Wednesday in Woods Hole with enough force to damage an evacuation door. The vessel was subsequently sent to the SSA’s Fairhaven facility for repairs and is expected to leave there “shortly,” according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll. Jim Malkin, the Vineyard’s representative on the SSA board, said the vessel is slated to return to service at noon Friday.

Martha’s Vineyard Times Editor George Brennan was aboard the vessel when the allison occurred and described it as “jarring.”

In a message to The Times, Driscoll wrote, “the vessel was docking in Woods Hole in strong winds.” Driscoll specifically described the damaged portion of the Island Home as “the marine evacuation system door” from which an inflatable chute and liferaft are deployed. The Nantucket came in to substitute for the Island Home, Driscoll noted.