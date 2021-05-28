White dog bites woman at Black Dog

A woman was bitten by a dog Friday afternoon near the Black Dog Tavern in Vineyard Haven.

Tisbury Police Sgt. Christopher Habekost told The Times it appears the woman was preparing to get on a bicycle when the bite occurred.

When a Times reporter arrived on scene a woman in a green dress hastened a large white dog up a staircase and through a door above Coastwise Packet Co. Shops on Beach Street Ext.

Tisbury Police and EMS arrived shortly afterwards. Tisbury EMS personnel treated the woman on scene and applied a bandage to her thigh. Later the woman in the green dress and the woman who was bitten could be seen hugging. The woman in the green dress later brought the white dog back outside on a leash and muzzled.

Tisbury animal control officer Kate Hoffman also responded to the scene and after spending time interviewing people with police officers, appeared to permit the woman in the green dress to drive the white dog off for quarantine instead of placing the white dog in the animal control truck.