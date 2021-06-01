Beth Ann Saint-Amour, wife to Jay Wilbur, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital. Beth is survived by her husband Jay, mother Katheryne, sister Paula, brothers John (Barbara) and Steven (Joan), along with their loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 18, at noon, at Owen Little Way Beach, officiated by the Rev. Roger Spinney, with a reception to follow.

Donations in her name may be sent to the Oncology Center at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.