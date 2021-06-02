Edgartown: Drive-in movies

What a difference a week makes. Last Sunday I was sitting on the beach with Amelia and some friends, melting in 80-degree heat and swimming several times to beat the heat. This week I’m curled up on the couch with the heat on, next to the dog, under a blankie, in a turtleneck, sweater, thick leggings, and thick socks and I’m still cold. I feel like last weekend was summer and we’ve moved right into a stormy Labor Day instead of Memorial Day.

I made every effort last week to be organized and ready for this weekend, the official opening of summer, so I wouldn’t have to go ANYWHERE. But yesterday I got a text to go for a run at the high school so I headed out. I figured that was an easy trip — no traffic, no people. Just some rain and wind. But then I knew I should go to the dance studio to pick up some things so I braced myself and headed to Vineyard Haven. Do you know that I didn’t hit any traffic? I breezed right through the State Road intersection. And Cronig’s parking lot looked pretty tame, so I decided to go in and grab some supplies. I was in and out in no time. No lines, no crowds. I headed to the studio and then figured I’d spin down to Main Street to go see my girl at her new job at the Crystal Cave. I found parking a block away from the shop, ran in, gave her a hug and a kiss and chatted a bit and headed home. And I accomplished all of it in under an hour! I was floored. I guess the canceled boats kept a lot of travelers away. That said, I’m planning on staying home all day today, Sunday, getting my bookkeeping clients all pulled together and up to date, and avoiding the world.

Joanne Lambert sent me an email this week to share news about an information session to learn about becoming a licensed childcare provider. There is a big shortage of this important service and the Family Center is trying to encourage people to consider it as a career option. The child care event is being hosted by Kim D’Arcy of the Family Center and Joanne Lambert and will be a virtual event via Zoom at 6:30 pm. For more information, you can email Joanne at jlambert@mvcommunityservices.org. The Zoom meeting ID is 876 8743 8258.

Happy birthday wishes go out to my long-time friend, Paul Vertefeuille, on May 30, Johnny McCarron and Bob Brown on May 31, Amanda Bettencourt on June 1, Celine Maney on June 2, Caitlin Beckman on June 3, Kate Foster on June 4, and Amy Morgan on June 5.

The MV Film Festival is once again offering up drive-in movies at the YMCA. On June 4, they will be showing “The Incredibles.” The movie will be preceded by an all-ages, kid-focused storytelling workshop. Gates open at 6:45 pm, a family workshop starts at 7:15 pm, and the film begins at approximately 8:15 pm. Click this website driveinmv.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Saturday night’s show is “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” I just might have to venture to that one. It’s so funny and I sure love the chance to laugh.

Just a reminder that June 7 is a half-day for students, as teachers have a professional day that day. Edgartown kids will be dismissed at noontime. And the last day of school for kids in kindergarten through seventh grade is June 17 this year. As crazy and exhausting as this year has been, it has flown by. That said, these last weeks are crazy. The energy level is off the charts. It’s like trying to rein in wild ponies. My head is spinning. Luckily I get a couple of weeks off before returning to teach summer school in July.

I hope this long weekend was good to you. If you have a seasonal business, I hope business was steady but not overwhelming. If you had a chance to rest up over the three days, I hope you feel refreshed. If you took the opportunity to catch up on things, I hope you feel productive and accomplished. And I hope that everyone was able to take a few moments to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day, thank all of those who served and continue to serve and most of all, remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. A heartfelt thank you from this Marine Mom to all who have served. You are appreciated.

Have a good week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.