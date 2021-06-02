Grand Illumination set for August

Grand Illumination Night is officially back this year. The Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association Board voted Saturday to hold the lit event on August 18.

In an email statement to The Times, board president Andrew Patch wrote that the board took into consideration the “rapidly improving conditions and recent lifting of COVID-related safety restrictions” when making the decision.

The popular event was canceled for only the second time in its 150-year history last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will make a determination closer to the event regarding any modifications to our usual ceremony that might be needed, based on conditions at that time,” he added.