Martha’s Vineyard Bank is presenting sponsor of Beach Road Weekend

Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of the Beach Road Weekend “350” Martha’s Vineyard Music Festival, held July 23 to 25. Members of the Grammy-awardwinning Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. American jam band moe. plays Friday, July 23.

“It’s been a long pandemic year, and Martha’s Vineyard Bank is thrilled to bring live music back to the Vineyard this summer,” said C.J. Conrad, vice president of marketing and solution development at Martha’s Vineyard Bank. “It’s going to be a fun weekend, and it will be great to see people out and about again.”

The music festival launched in 2019, but was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. This summer the festival is back, and will help celebrate the 350th anniversary of the founding of the town of Tisbury. There will be three live shows in July, offering limited capacity in a socially distanced, box-seating configuration.

Beach Road Weekend 350 is produced by the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series with

support from Innovation Arts & Entertainment. All profits from the event are directed to “Friends of the MV Concert Series,” an Island-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports and enhances the live music offerings on Martha’s Vineyard.

For more information and tickets, visit beachroadweekend.com.