New pride flag to be dedicated

A new flag with rainbow, transgender, and black and brown stripes will replace a rainbow flag, and will be dedicated at Steven’s Chapel in Vineyard Haven on Sunday, June 6, at 2 pm.

According to a press release, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard has proudly flown the rainbow flag for many years. The rainbow flag has become a symbol of hope for the inclusion of all the LGBTQ+ community.

“The Progress Rainbow Pride Flag includes a black and a brown stripe, the transgender stripes, and the rainbow six stripes,” the announcement states. “The fight for equity for people of all races, sexual orientations, and gender identities + is intersectional. Centering trans women of color and Black lesbians, without whom Stonewall riots wouldn’t have happened, is essential to building a LGBTQIA+ movement that is inclusive.”