COVID vaccine bus returns

The COVID-19 vaccine bus is returning to Vineyard roads starting this weekend.

Vaccines are free for anyone who wants one and no appointment is needed.

It comes as Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reports having issued 12,042 complete vaccinations on the Island.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 5: 2 pm to 7 pm – TestMV at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

Sunday, June 6: 10 am to 2 pm Cape Cod 5 State Road in Vineyard Haven. 4 pm to 7 pm TestMV at MVRHS.

Monday, June 7: 6:30 am to 11 am Shell Gas Station at the Airport Business Park. 1 pm to 6 pm TestMV at MVRHS

Tuesday, June 8: 10 am to 2 pm TestMV MVRHS. 4 pm to 7 pm Cape Cod 5 State Road Vineyard Haven

Wednesday, June 9: 6:30 am to 11 am Sharky’s Edgartown. 1 pm to 5 pm at TestMV at MVRHS.