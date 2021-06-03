Weekend will celebrate MVRHS graduation

State Beach will be packed with pomp and circumstance on Saturday, June 5, as the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) celebrates graduating seniors with a special parade down Beach Road.

Starting at 10 am, a procession of friends, family, school faculty, and first responders will drive down the road and show their support for soon-to-be graduates lined up alongside their cars. Last year, folks held signs and streamers painted with purple and white — the MVRHS school colors — along with posters offering words of encouragement for seniors.

Graduation is the following day, on June 6, at 1:30 pm. The high school has released guidance for the event related to mask-wearing, guest attendance, and social distancing. Masks are still required at graduation, and family groups must maintain a distance of 6 feet from other families.

Graduates and anyone attending the graduation will be required to use Barnes Road near the deer weigh-in station to enter Sanderson Avenue, which will be restricted to one lane of traffic.

Graduating seniors are asked to arrive at the Sharks’ baseball field at noon so they can perform a rehearsal.

Each graduate can have up to six family members attend the ceremony, and all guests need to register for entry at QR code stations located in each parking area at the high school before being admitted. The QR code will serve as proof of COVID screening (which each guest is required to complete), and will provide folks with access to the digital graduation program.

Two guests from each family will be able to reserve seating behind home plate, and all other guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as no seating will be provided.

In the school guidance, students are asked not to wear sunglasses or shorts, or to throw their caps in the air at the end of the ceremony. Group photos are also not permitted on the property.

View the full guidance for MVRHS 2021 graduation in both English and Portuguese, here.