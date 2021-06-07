Noah Glasgow named Falmouth Academy valedictorian

Chilmark resident Noah Glasgow was awarded Valedictorian of Falmouth Academy, a prestigious honor for any high school senior.

He told The Times that he knew he was in the running for the award, but wasn’t sure if he was going to win.

“I spent the fall semester away from high school, so I wasn’t sure. There was a group of us who were qualified.” he said.

Glasgow decided to attend Falmouth Academy in seventh grade, after spending his first few years in public school.

“I went because of the accelerated academic track of the middle school,” he said, “and because all my friends on the Vineyard were older than me, my parents wanted me to develop friendships with kids my age.”

Since then, Glasgow has been commuting the hour and fifteen minutes to and from school, and enjoys being able to spend time with his peers or catch up on homework.

“I commute with 30 or 40 other kids depending on the year. When I was younger it was very social, now I sort of catch up on homework or do other things, but I still sit with my friends and hang out.”

Throughout his years at Falmouth Academy, Glasgow came to admire the community of peers, staff, and faculty that create such an accepting environment that values the opinions of each student. This has become one of his favorite parts of attending the school.

“My favorite part of Falmouth Academy is that there is a built-in community of people who always listen to you. Your voice becomes really important, throughout my academic experience, there is always someone who wants to listen. This is one of the cool things that is built into the ethos of the school” he said.

Outside of academics, Glasgow is a journalist himself, as he and his classmate began their own newspaper through the school called The Chandlery.

“I started the paper junior year with a classmate and have been the editor since,” he said.

Other than The Chandlery, Glasgow also enjoys reading, watching movies and discovering new fashion trends in his free time.

This summer, Glasgow plans on working at his parents farm, The Grey Barn in Chilmark, and traveling as much as he can before attending the University of Chicago in the fall.