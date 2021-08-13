MVC reviews another historic demolition

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed the public hearing on a historic demolition proposal at 9 Beecher Park in Oak Bluffs.

The project proposes to demolish the existing 2,029 square foot, six bedroom home and construct a 3,593 square foot, four bedroom home in its place. The existing garage would also be replaced with a new one that has a second floor office. The new building is intended to be the year round residence of the Callahan family.

The existing home was built in 1877 in the Campground style with many additions made over the years. The building is listed on the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS). According to MACRIS, the building is a “significant as part of the Vineyard Highlands, an area laid out in 1869 as an alternative to the Wesleyan Grove Campground by a group of Camp Meeting Association directors fearful of the encroachments by the Oak Bluffs Land and Wharf Company on Wesleyan Grove. The area includes the highest land in the resort, overlooking Lake Anthony [Oak Bluffs Harbor] and the Vineyard Sound [Nantucket Sound], and is closely identified with the Baptist Camp Meeting which met there beginning in 1875.”

“We bought in the neighborhood because we like the neighborhood. We want to build back in kind. We want to use as much of the existing house as we can. We’re not trying to change the neighborhood,” William Callahan, one of the owners, said.

Barbara Baskin, a member of the Oak Bluffs historic commission, told commissioners she personally restored a campground house as her year-round residence.

“To take this thing down makes me very nervous. It’s setting a precedent that I think you all need to think about carefully because it’s going to keep happening. These houses are old, they’re weak, but there are ways to make them strong again as opposed to losing them entirely,” Baskin said. “Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

In other business, the commission once again continued the written decision for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School athletic fields to alter language written by commission staff in the drafted written decision.

Citing a desire to respect each commissioner’s opinion, commissioner Ted Rosbeck motioned to have commission staff revise language in the decision.

“I’m trying to say on each one of these, don’t use those words ‘The commission finds this is a detriment, a slight detriment, a slight benefit,’” Rosbeck said.

Commissioner Douglas Sederholm said the bolded benefits and detriments in the written decision would stay as is, but the language underneath them would be revised.

“I think we need to go back and check them all,” Rosbeck said.

Commissioners voted 10-3 to have staff revise the language.

The commission made quick work of a modification review for Big Sky Tents and the written decision for Star Propane.

Big Sky was approved to add three new storage units to its property. Star Propane was approved to add a 30,000-gallon propane tank, for a total of 80,000 gallons to be stored onsite with 110 gallons of methanol at their property in the Airport Business Park.