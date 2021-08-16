Broken freezers at Reliable

Another Island supermarket is dealing with a freezer issue. Reliable Self-Service Market in Oak Bluffs has empty freezers and, according to Bob Pacheco, the store’s owner, a compressor needs to be replaced. The freezers have an alarm system for such a situation. The merchandise that needed to be kept frozen is currently being kept in the storage freezers.

“We’re working on it right now, so hopefully it’ll be up and running in two days,” said Pacheco.

Two weeks ago freezers were replaced at the Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop.