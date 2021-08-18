Town responds to Times article

Here is a press release issued Wednesday by Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande:

“The crime, now more than 10 years later, was horrible and tragic. However, the not so backhanded attempt by The Martha’s Vineyard Times to again undermine and slander the current personnel of the Tisbury Police Department is contemptible and dangerous. The select board approved my personnel recommendations in July, which have provided for an orderly transition and promising new direction for the department, which has been well-received by the community. I am concerned that this article is an effort to demoralize our police officers that are doing such a great job. I and the select board have heard nothing but praise of the Tisbury Police Department. A department that is now unified and finally absent of the factional internal politics that plagued it in the past. The select board strongly supports the police department. I have absolute confidence in the chief, lieutenant, and officers of the Tisbury Police Department, and I urge them to ignore the bad press from The Martha’s Vineyard Times, which continues to sow the seeds of dissension and doubt amongst residents and town officials, both appointed and elected. I reject it, and others should as well.”