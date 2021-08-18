Celebration of life for Donna Davey

Donna Davey of Oak Bluffs died on June 3, 2020, in her home.

Donna was born in Hartford, Conn., on August 30, 1957. She was the youngest daughter of Bertha (Weksner) Fennellly and William Davey of Wethersfield, Conn. She graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1975, and spent many summers at Soundview Beach in Old Lyme, Conn. As a child, Donna could be found on Hartford Avenue with her friends and cousins, eating fried dough and lemon ice, two of Donna’s favorites, while listening to live music.

Donna vacationed on Martha’s Vineyard, and fell in love with the Island. She relocated here, and worked at Linda Jean’s for many years. One night she went dancing and met the love of her life, R. Scott Graupner, who became her partner for 30 years.

Donna graduated with honors from Bridgewater State College with a bachelor of science in social work in 2001. She received a master’s degree from Boston University School of Social Work in 2002.

Donna worked from 2001 to 2004 for the Vineyard House as a case manager and clinical supervisor, and at Community Services as a clinician. She also brought a message of hope and recovery to those incarcerated at the Dukes County House of Correction. Following her work at Community Services, she was licensed as a clinical social worker in 2004, and entered private practice. Donna helped countless Islanders in their struggle to obtain and maintain sobriety, and become productive members of the Island community. Donna had an inviting smile and an uncanny ability to immediately connect with others.

Donna was kind, compassionate, nonjudgmental, funny, positive, and spirited. She loved animals, especially dogs. Donna was a dog owner for many years, and owned German shorthaired pointers. She enjoyed nature, music, reading, collecting, and traveling. She and Scott spent many weeks in Maine at the cottage they built. She also spent time in Naples, Fla., and traveled to China, Greece, Italy, and Africa.

Our Vineyard community loved Donna, and we miss her deeply.

She is survived by her stepbrother, Robert Fennelly of Wethersfield; by 22 cousins; by many friends, and by her beloved German shorthaired pointer Ruby. She was predeceased by her partner, R. Scott Graupner; her parents; and her sister, Lynn Davey of New Britain, Conn. She was also predeceased by her loyal pointers Baron, Uno, Wynston, and Myles.

There will be a celebration of Donna’s life at the Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, August 29, from 4 to 6 pm. Please bring a mask, a photograph if you have one, and a story or two to share.

Donations in her name may be sent to Sandy Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 410, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.